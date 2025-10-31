WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 10/28/2025

Viewership for "WWE NXT" has remained fairly consistent, despite ratings for other professional wrestling programs being down following Nielsen's move to its "Big Data + Panel" measurement system at the end of September. That was further proven by the numbers for the October 28 episode of the developmental brand, following its Halloween Havoc premium live event.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" drew 525,000 viewers for the episode, the same average viewership the show drew during its October 21 episode. That number is down, however, from the October 14 episode, which drew 625,000 viewers. The episode is down 13 percent from the trailing four weeks average of 603,000 viewers.

The rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic remained the same between last week and this week's episode of "NXT," at 0.07. That number fell from the October 14 episode's rating of 0.12, the best the brand had drawn since late September. The show's overall viewership is down 20 percent from October 2024, when the average viewership for "NXT" for 740,000 viewers.

The October 28 episode of "NXT," featuring Halloween Havoc fallout, saw new NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley attempt to defend her gold against Lola Vice, before Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence interfered, causing a no contest. Sol Ruca vacated her Women's Speed Championship in a backstage segment alongside an annoyed Zaria, and elsewhere on the night, TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan successfully retained her gold against Jordynne Grace, a match that was interrupted by a brawling Trick Williams and NXT Champion Ricky Saints.