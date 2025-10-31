Kevin Nash Likens WWE's Paul Heyman To Famed NFL Coach, Warns You 'Lose' That Feel

One of WWE's most interesting storylines at the moment, for better or worse, depending on who you ask, is the direction of the former Vision. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on former faction leader Seth Rollins on an episode of "WWE Raw," writing the now-former World Heavyweight Champion off television due to a real injury. Rollins' "Oracle," Paul Heyman remains at the side of Breakker and Reed.

Heyman also offered his managerial services to Becky Lynch on an episode of "Raw," though "The Man" turned him down after the group beat down her husband, telling Heyman she saw right through him. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about Heyman's current place in WWE on an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast and compared him to a legendary NFL coach.

"He's been with so many people at this point," Nash said. "You lose your Andy Reid kind of feel. You got your [Philadelphia] Eagles and you Kansas City [Chiefs] run, you know. If next week Andy Reid was on Jacksonville's sideline all of a sudden, it's not going to feel quite the same."

Prior to his allegiance to Rollins, and now Breakker and Reed, Heyman was best known for his work alongside Brock Lesnar, something he continues to tease since Lesnar's return, and most recently, Roman Reigns, like Reid's two major stints with the Eagles and Chiefs. However, Heyman has also been linked to the likes of CM Punk, Cesaro, Curtis Axel, and Ryback.

