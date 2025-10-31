AEW Women's World Champ Kris Statlander Posts Halloween Pic In Marvel Comics Costume

While AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander has often portayed a more sci-fi like alien gimmick, she got into the holiday spirit this Halloween by dressing up as a comic book character. Statlander posted a series of photos to her Instagram account on Friday of her dressed as Marvel's Elektra.

"I am Elektra, the assassin. To look upon me.....is to see the end of life," the women's champion captioned the photos. Harley Cameron was amongst the first to comment, with a series of heart-eye emojis. Will Ospreay and Renee Paquette were amongst Statlander's over 6,500 likes.

The Halloween photoshoot followed some of Statlander's recent posts with the women's title in tow, as well as clips from her recent "AEW Dynamite" segment alongside Cameron where the women, with puppet Mercedes Mone, sent the TBS Champion face-first into a sheet cake, then through a table. Statlander is set to face Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear, after winning the belt from "Timeless" Toni Storm during a four-way match at All Out back in September.

Despite Statlander dressing up at Elektra, AEW is currently partnered with DC Comics, which is a presenting sponsor of Full Gear. At the beginning of October, the company announced a comic book series that brought AEW talent alongside the Justice League. The two part series, written by Steve Orlando with art by Lucas Meyer and Travis Mercer, features characters like Batman and Harley Quinn alongside talent like Storm, Mone, and "Hangman" Adam Page, with the team of heroes attempting to recover the "Big Galactic Belt."