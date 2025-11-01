Injured AEW Star Hologram Reveals He's Had Surgery

AEW's fan favorite enigma, Hologram, is on the road to recovery, after posting to Instagram that he's undergone successful knee surgery this past Friday. A video capturing his surgical scars with the caption, "Surgery, Rehab, Rise up" were presented in his post.

Before being sidelined for the rest of this year, Hologram was in contention to face Kyle Fletcher for his TNT Championship. It was the "Protostar" who upped the ante and made this challenge to Hologram. But it would've come at a price, as the champion laid down the gauntlet of it being a "Title versus Streak" match. To the dismay of the luchador, he was just one of several challengers who was laid out by Clon and the Don Callis Family before getting his chance at possibly becoming the new champion. Clon is the newest addition to the Callis Family, which was revealed after the brutal attack backstage last month. Hologram was then replaced by the returning Orange Cassidy, who was close, but unfortunately came up short from winning the title at "AEW Dynamite" six-year anniversary show.

The timetable for when Hologram will return to action remains unknown as of this report. Despite having to wait for his eventually return, Hologram can rest easy knowing that he remains the only AEW star to be undefeated in singles, tag team, and multi-man tag team action matches, with an impressive 34-0 winning streak. The star made his initial debut in July of 2024 after weeks of mysterious vignettes.