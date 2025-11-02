WWE SNME - 11/1/2025: Biggest Winners & Losers

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event was up against Game 7 of the World Series, which means the Los Angeles Dodgers, and by extension Kendrick Lamar, weren't the only winners on Saturday night, and the Toronto Blue Jays, and by extension Drake, weren't the only losers.

Yes, it's that time once again, where I break down the winners and losers from the previous night's big event. In this case, Saturday Night's Main Event from Salt Lake City, UT. There were only four matches on the show, but plenty to talk about, as two champions were crowned, and a major tournament to determine John Cena's final opponent was announced. But enough about "what happened," as that's been covered on the results page. We've also broken down what we loved and hated. Which means all that's left are the ones who came out looking good, and the ones who came out looking downright ugly.

There were plenty of winners, like CM Punk, who finally got a crowning moment in WWE with no fuss, no gimmickry, and no cash-ins. There were also losers, like Drew McIntyre, who lost and looked like a loser in losing. But enough bloviating, let's get into the fun stuff.