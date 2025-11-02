WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 11/1/2025: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I was already at this point before the opening match of Saturday Night's Main Event, but tonight just pushed me over the edge. It feels weird to be saying "poor Drew McIntyre" with everything the "Scottish Warrior" has accomplished over the last four or five years, but in recent memory, things have not been going so hot for him. He's been thrown at Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes a few times now, including back at Wrestlepalooza, and every time, he comes up short when it comes to the "WWE SmackDown" title, just like when he couldn't keep his hands on the World Heavyweight Championship.

There's no reason why McIntyre shouldn't be one of the faces of WWE at this point in his career. Instead, his character just looks silly. I'm assuming this is all happening to tease a heel turn for Rhodes, as he hit a DDT on the belt when the referee's back was turned, though whether that actually happens or not remains to be seen. Sure, McIntyre is a credible threat and great dance partner for him to tease all of that against, but it does come at McIntyre's expense. A veteran like Randy Orton would have made sense if that's what WWE is going for in terms of Rhodes' storyline.

Now, for McIntyre, it seems like it's just going to be back to a lot more whining, now that Rhodes used heelish tactics to get the win. That feels like the same old song and dance, even if McIntyre has all the reason in the world to be whiny about it.

It would be nice to see WWE switch up the rosters in the new year, so McIntyre can go back to challenging for, and eventually winning, the World Heavyweight Championship, especially with Seth Rollins out. However, with Punk winning the title, I don't think McIntyre necessarily fits in there anymore, either. It feels way too soon to reignite that rivarly, and McIntyre would probably be right back to where he is now. Rhodes also needs some new challengers for his title, so there should be some kind of brand shakeup, if not before the Royal Rumble, then absolutely after.

