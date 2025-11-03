Bully Ray Explains Why The Ending Of Latest WWE SNME 'Didn't Feel Like A Big Deal'

WWE presented its latest Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend, with CM Punk closing out the show by capturing the World Heavyweight Championship once again. However, rather than any of the in-ring action, Bully Ray found himself more preoccupied with the announcement of a tournament to decide John Cena's final opponent.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully revealed that the main event between Punk and Jey Uso didn't do much for him. Going into the bout, Bully wasn't sure what the company would do, as he felt that Uso would be seen as a transitional "placeholder" champion, while the timing didn't feel right for Punk to win the title so abruptly after a long struggle to hold onto the belt.

"Listen, everything went fine, everything was good, everything worked out [with] no problems," Bully said. "There's no negative to what they did, but it just didn't feel like a big deal. Yes, the fans were happy. Yes, the place popped, but it just didn't feel like a ... win that really, really mattered."

Bully pointed out that Punk's victory almost certainly only came about because of the injury to Seth Rollins, which forced him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship last month. While there's nothing inherently wrong with Punk holding the title now, the way it happened doesn't quite fit with the ongoing storyline of Punk struggling to hold a belt in WWE. As a result, the win felt like WWE's creative department throwing out a long-term story in order to fix a short-term problem.

Like many others, including the Wrestling Inc. staff, Bully thought Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman of The Vision might make their presence known during Saturday's main event. That didn't come to pass, though the group is sure to share their thoughts on the proceedings during tonight's "WWE Raw."

