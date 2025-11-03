Bully Ray Believes Vince McMahon Would Hate This WWE Creative Decision

Only a little more than a month remains before John Cena retires at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, and fans now know how WWE is determining who Cena's final opponent will be. This past Saturday, on the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, Cena announced the "Last Time is Now" tournament, a sixteen wrestler field where the winner gets the honor of facing Cena in his swan song.

The announcement has generated both excitement, speculation, and some detractors, including Bully Ray. On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully revealed he was not in favor of WWE using a tournament to determine Cena's last opponent, an opinion he feels would be echoed by disgraced former WWE Chairman, and Cena's long-time friend, Vince McMahon.

"I'm not a fan of the tournament idea," Bully said. "And...I'd be willing to bet a dollar that if Vince McMahon knew about this tournament, he would be destroying his own home. 'My god, a f*****g tournament?!' Vince hated tournaments. Now I did not share Vince's opinion on tournaments. But in this case, I'm not a fan of this tournament, unless there is somebody involved in this tournament that we don't see coming. But they're going to have to wrestle in the first round, so we're going to see them coming.

"I wanted this to be built up. I wanted the anticipation to be built up, especially if you already know who's going to win the tournament. You can build up the anticipation, because whoever loses in the first round, second round, third round, they're just going by the waste side. They're not going to be able to say 'Well, I was in the John Cena tournament.' It's not like getting a bronze medal in the Olympics, where you still get to stand on the podium, you still get a bronze medal, and your country's flag still gets to fly high. It's like 'You lost in the first round of the John Cena tournament. Brush your hair!'"

