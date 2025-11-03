AEW Reportedly Granted Additional Runtime For Dynamite Special Episode

AEW is gearing up for Blood & Guts, a historic event due to the addition of the women's match this year, and "AEW Dynamite" is reportedly getting some extra time for the event that night. According to Fightful Select, a reader of the outlet indicated that the special episode of the show is listed for a longer runtime on TSN in Canada.

According to the reader, the show is listed for two and a half hours. Fightful Select reported that one AEW source indicated that the Blood & Guts edition of "Dynamite" on November 12 will be an expanded episode. Fightful noted that plans for the event changed due to Penelope Ford's injury, though said that nobody within AEW would confirm as much. Ford was replaced in the match by Marina Shafir, who also replaced the star in the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship tournament to team along Megan Bayne.

The teams for the women's Blood & Guts match were made official on "AEW Collision" on Saturday after Jamie Hayter initially made the challenge to the Triange of Madness at the end of September. AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander will team with "Timeless" Toni Storm, Hayter, Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, and Queen Aminata. Bayne and Shafir will team with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart on the heel side.

The men's match was confirmed on Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" when The Conglomeration, plus Darby Allin, issued the challenge to the Death Riders. Allin, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong will take on Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and PAC in the match.