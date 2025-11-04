WWE's Omos Thinks He Made 'Magic' In AAA

WWE's Omos has discussed his interaction with AAA's Microman earlier this year and how he created a memorable moment in the ring.

Omos has been rather quiet on the WWE main roster, but he has created a buzz internationally, both in Japan and Mexico. During a recent interview with "TMZ Sports," the former tag team champion spoke about his viral moment with AAA's Mircroman at this year's Triplemania, where Omos ragdolled the Mexican star. The WWE star hyped his star power, stating that he creates an impact wherever he performs.

"When you put the largest man in the world in WWE in the ring, this creates magic. You put him anywhere in the world, you send him to Japan, you send him to Mexico, I just create magic, and that's exactly what happened. You know, I went to the battle royale, the Copa Bardahl, and in AAA, Mexico, was a surprise fighter in the match," he said. "And you know, I want it all, and in winning it all, you know, I was able to create such an explosive moment with Microman. I didn't even notice he was in the ring, you know, once he touched me, it took me a couple of moments to recognize that he was there, and I had to show him, his little puny ass, to get out my ring, that he doesn't belong there. And that's all he was. It just grew legs and exploded like nobody's business. But you know, I have that type of effect on anything that I do."

Omos was one of the many WWE stars who featured in the Copa Bardahl battle royal at Triplemania, where he encountered one of the smallest wrestlers in the world, Microman. The diminutive star was one of Omos' five eliminations on his way to winning the match.