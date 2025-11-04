Booker T Thinks This WWE NXT Star Is About To 'Take Off'

WWE NXT commentator Booker T has high hopes for the new NXT Women's North American Champion, Blake Monroe, explaining what he's impressed by most about her.

Monroe won her first title in WWE at Halloween Havoc, defeating Zaria to become the Women's North American Champion. Booker T, on his "Hall of Fame" show, said that he was amazed by how quickly she has gotten to grips and was pleasantly surprised by her in-ring work.

"I mean, she's about to blow up, man. So my thing is, I'm loving seeing what Blake Monroe is doing right now. And I had a feeling she was gonna actually take off, you know, and really do something really cool. I didn't know she was going to do it this quick. But one thing that impressed me was the first time I got a chance to really see Blake work in the ring, and I go, 'Wait a minute, this girl could work a little bit."

The Hall of Famer reiterated a recent observation he made about Monroe, when he said that Monroe is more than just a pretty face.

"And that's what I always say with, you know, the guys with the pencils, the guys that's making the decisions as far as booking the matches and whatnot. I say, if you could just, you know, make those guys' eyebrows raised just a little bit, you got something. And I thought Blake was a lot of substance because I never really got a chance to see what she did overseas or AEW," said the veteran star. "But I swear, man, the first time I really got a chance to see her work, I said, 'Man, this girl is pretty smart.' And that, for me, that's all it takes for you to be on my radar."

Monroe is in her first year with WWE, having only debuted in the promotion in June, after a two-year stint with WWE's main rivals AEW.