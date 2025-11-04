Ricky Saints Reflects On The Pressure Of Being WWE NXT Champ

At NXT No Mercy back in September of this year, Ricky Saints defeated Oba Femi to capture the NXT Championship. He's since successfully defended the belt on three occasions, with the most recent at the time of writing being his successful defense at NXT Halloween Havoc against Trick Williams.

During an interview on "Busted Open Radio," Saints was asked whether carrying the NXT flag and NXT Championship has put more pressure on him than relief. Starks had the following to say: "I'm never really seeking the validation of somebody else," he explained. "It doesn't bother me either way. What I am more focused on is, now that I am champion, I am ... literally trying to prove it to myself." Saints expressed that his goal is now to be the man he says he is, and that the pressure stays the same but is now more nuanced.

However, the champion also acknowledged the difficulties of holding the brand's main championship. Saints then noted that as the champion, there are more people willing to "try" him and think they can get one over him. "So, you're having to fight back. On top of that, you're having to be the flag bearer and any issues that may come up, you're the one that's taking all the blame for it," he added.