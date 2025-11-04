Ricky Saints Reflects On The Pressure Of Being WWE NXT Champ
At NXT No Mercy back in September of this year, Ricky Saints defeated Oba Femi to capture the NXT Championship. He's since successfully defended the belt on three occasions, with the most recent at the time of writing being his successful defense at NXT Halloween Havoc against Trick Williams.
During an interview on "Busted Open Radio," Saints was asked whether carrying the NXT flag and NXT Championship has put more pressure on him than relief. Starks had the following to say: "I'm never really seeking the validation of somebody else," he explained. "It doesn't bother me either way. What I am more focused on is, now that I am champion, I am ... literally trying to prove it to myself." Saints expressed that his goal is now to be the man he says he is, and that the pressure stays the same but is now more nuanced.
However, the champion also acknowledged the difficulties of holding the brand's main championship. Saints then noted that as the champion, there are more people willing to "try" him and think they can get one over him. "So, you're having to fight back. On top of that, you're having to be the flag bearer and any issues that may come up, you're the one that's taking all the blame for it," he added.
Ricky Saints admits that he's always had to deal with pressure in WWE
Continuing in his summary of the responsibilities of being the NXT Champion, Saints noted that he's still trying to navigate all the ups and downs of his new role, and pointed out that there isn't a guidebook on being the top guy. "You get thrown out there and you either sink or swim," he claimed. "So, I am trying to prove it to myself every day that: Hell yeah! I did this. I am the guy. I did this. I am the guy. Okay, I stumble there. Doesn't matter, I'm still the guy because I made up for it."
Saints further claimed that he had to deal with pressure every day, even before he became the champion, since he carries the AEW stigma and there are others backstage who look at him differently because of that. "I need to make sure there's no room for them to even have [an issue]. There can't be any holes in my game at all!" he added.
The WWE star refuses to be complacent with where he is, asserting that the day he's comfortable is the day he should retire. "I am happy; everything has been good," he noted either way. "Everything I've been looking for – not looking for, but wanting – the fulfillment and creativity. ... I'm getting that! I can't ask for anything better." Saints also pointed out how quickly he captured the NXT North American Championship before capturing the NXT Championship, but that he's not surprised he advanced so quickly.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.