Triple H Explains Why He Believes Donald Trump Found Success In WWE & Politics

Following numerous guest appearances from the 1980s onward, Donald Trump became a recurring WWE character in 2007. At that time, the future POTUS feuded against Vince McMahon, with Bobby Lashley as his in-ring representative at WrestleMania 23 facing off against Umaga on McMahon's behalf. Trump would later be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and many have pointed out parallels between the notorious businessman's political and pro wrestling paths.

Appearing on a live edition of the "All-In Podcast," WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque brought up the topic of Trump while discussing what it takes to find success in wrestling.

"Donald Trump was very good in our world of WWE because he was okay to be himself, he was okay to sort of get egg on his face and be embarrassed sometimes," Levesque said. "He was okay to put it all out there and just be him, but he's charismatic. He's larger than life. He's not afraid to say what's in front of him, right or wrong. The Rock is the same way. That connection with people – in my mind, it is what drives the planet."

Levesque believes that many of the same traits and skills are at play in both wrestling and politics. Looking back at past American presidential elections, Levesque shared his belief that, while the issues are important, the person who wins is the one with the most charisma.

"At the end of the day, they're picking who they like," he stated.

Though McMahon is no longer officially involved in WWE after being ousted in the wake of a sex abuse and trafficking scandal, the company continues to maintain close ties with Trump and his administration. WWE stars appeared at the US Army event that turned into a birthday celebration for the President this past summer, and with John Cena's retirement set to take place in Washington D.C. at next month, rumors have circulated suggesting that the President could be in attendance at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

