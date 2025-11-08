MVP On Advising Young AEW Talent: 'It's Not An Ego Trip'

As a veteran in the pro wrestling industry, MVP is expected to be a guiding light to younger wrestlers, especially in a newer promotion like AEW. While he's already had to dismiss reports making claims about him backstage in AEW, the veteran still has a lot of love to share for the younger talent, and during an episode of his "Marking Out" podcast, he shared the most important thing about being a wrestler.

"It's not an ego trip. I genuinely want the guys coming up behind me to do well," MVP claimed. "And if you take the time to come and ask me for feedback, I'm going to give it to you raw."

He then added that several younger guys have came up to him and been given feedback already, and that his approach is always to tell them what they need to hear opposed to what they want to hear.

"I've told them: hey, everything was great, but you had too – too many false finishes; you didn't need all those false finishes," he also added when recalling the specific advice he's given, echoing his opinions on false finishes in wrestling and how it leads to cheap pops if overdone. "It takes a while to get that experience to know when to say 'No, take it home now, they're not going to get any higher than this, let's go.'" MVP emphasized that he actually wants the younger talent to have great matches, not the opposite, and named Kyle Fletcher as someone who's taken his feedback positively.