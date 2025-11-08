Tommy Dreamer Believes Shawn Michaels' WWE NXT Is Influenced By Territory System

In 2017, Shawn Michaels began working behind the scenes in WWE NXT, with his role there expanding after Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepped away to focus on his health. Since Michaels took over, former ECW star Tommy Dreamer has noticed some changes in the brand that have him convinced Michaels is taking cues from the territory era, as revealed on "Busted Open Radio."

"I think in NXT, they do an amazing job of realizing who is over in that universe," Dreamer said. "You have guys like Shawn Michaels. And this goes back from territories to national. 'Hey, yes, this person is great for this level, and if I want to take it national, this person is a great representation,' you know? Because Shawn was one of the last few people through said territories."

Dreamer pointed out that Terry Taylor, another veteran of the late territory era, also works backstage in NXT. Similar to promotions in the territory system, NXT usually runs in the same city every week. As a result, Dreamer believes people like Michaels and Taylor have a stronger grasp on which characters are clicking with their live audience.

"That comes through your television on a larger level," Dreamer continued. "So if [the audience] is cheering and rooting for this person, [they're] going to get over."

The "Busted Open" co-host then turned the conversation towards TNA, where he works behind the scenes. According to Dreamer, former NXT star Indi Hartwell has started to catch on with TNA live crowds, as she's continued honing in her work. He predicted that Hartwell will continue to climb the industry's ranks in the months ahead.

