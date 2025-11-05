WWE Raw Netflix Viewership Report, 10/27/2025

As viewership for other professional wrestling television programs continue to struggle due to the new way Nielsen calculates ratings, the viewership for "WWE Raw," which is calculated with Netflix data, has not been doing much better. The October 27 episode, the go-home show for Saturday Night's Main Event, which featured a face-off ahead of an important match for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship, fell in numbers from the previous week.

According to Wrestlenomics, using Netflix data, the episode of the red brand fell to 2.3 million average global viewers over a period of seven days, tying for a record low from the September 22 and September 29 shows. That was down from the 2.6 million average global viewers the show drew for its October 20 episode. The October 27 show ranked eighth for the week globally among English language shows on the streaming platform, and ranked fourth domestically. The show tied in the domestic rankings from the previous week, but fell two spots globally.

In the United States, "Raw" was beat out by "Nobody Wants This" season two, "Selling Sunset" season nine, and the first season of "The Asset." The show managed to beat out the new season of "The Witcher," which ranked fifth in the states.

The show featured a face-to-face between the then-number one contenders for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk and Jey Uso. The pair would go on to face each other at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Punk would win the title. Elsewhere on the October 27 show, Roxanne Perez defeated WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, and in the main event, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships over Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.