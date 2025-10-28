WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/20/2025

While wrestling has taken a beating on cable due to Nielsen's new viewership system, things haven't gone much better for "Raw" on Netflix. September proved to be the worst month the red brand has had since joining Netflix in January, with three out of five episodes drawing 2.4 million total views or less, and the September 22 and 29 episodes in particular drawing a record low 2.3 million views over a week. And October hadn't been much kinder, rising only to the 2.4 million views range.

Fortunately, October 20 turned out to be the best "Raw" has done in a while. Wrestlenomics reports that the episode drew 2.6 million views over the course of the week. Not only was this up from October 13, but it represents the highest number of total views "Raw" has gotten in a month, since the September 8 and 15 episodes each did 2.6 million views. "Raw" was also up in hours viewed with 5.1 million, up from 4.6 million, and the highest number of hours viewed since 5.3 million on September 15.

The good news was also reflected in Netflix's global and domestic rankings, where "Raw" has continued to place well even with lower than expected viewership. The October 20 episode placed 6th globally, the highest "Raw" has ranked in this category since August 25. Similarly, "Raw" was up to 4th place domestically, the first time it had gotten that high since September 22.

Last week's "Raw" was built around the fallout of The Vision's betrayal of Seth Rollins one week prior, and featured Rollins being stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship due to the attack/shoulder injury. The show was main evented by a battle royal to determine who would face CM Punk for the vacant championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, with Jey Uso ultimately prevailing.