WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 9/8/25

As excitement for Wrestlepalooza, WWE's first premium live event on ESPN's new streaming service, ramps up, the ratings and viewership for "WWE Raw" are likely to follow, and that was the case for the September 8 episode of the red brand. After AJ Lee returned during "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, Monday's show saw her cut her first promo back after a decade away, and challenge Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a mixed tag match at Wrestlepalooza against herself and her husband, CM Punk.

According to Wrestlenomics with data from Netflix, the episode drew 2.6 million global viewers over seven days, up from a low of 2.4 million viewers the previous week. The show ranked eighth globally for the week among English language TV shows on the streaming service and sixth in the United States. The September 8 episode of "Raw" dropped a spot domestically from fifth the previous week.

The fight pitting Canelo Alvarez against Terence Crawford took the number one spot on Netflix, with "Wednesday" season two coming in second and "Beauty in Black" season two in third. "Raw" amassed 5.1 million hours viewed over the course of the week.

In addition to Lee and Punk issuing their Wrestlepalooza challenge to Rollins and Lynch, the episode also saw an opening promo from the recently reunited Usos. Raquel Rodriguez defeated Lyra Valkyria, Penta took on Rusev, and Asuka defeated WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. The main event match saw "Big" Bronson Reed, with Bron Breakker in his corner, defeat LA Knight with a Death Valley Driver.