WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 9/1/2025

For most of August, "WWE Raw" looked like it was having its best month on Netflix since the early days. After hovering between 2.5 and 2.7 million total views in June and July, the show kicked off the month with 3 million total views, and stayed in the 2.8 million range for the next two weeks. Alas, the final week of August saw "Raw" fall back a bit, and with September now underway, the red brand has found itself continuing to go in the opposite direction.

Wrestlenomics reports that the September 1 edition of "Raw" one week ago did 2.4 million views over the course of the week. This is down from 2.6 million views for August 25, and as it stands represents the lowest number of views over one week for "Raw" since it began streaming on Netflix in January. The picture was a little rosier when it came to hours viewed, with fans watching 5.2 million hours total, up from 5.0 million hours viewed the previous week.

It was also a mixed bag when it came to "Raw's" place in the global and domestic rankings. Globally, "Raw" placed 8th for September 1, down from 6th place the previous week; it's the first time "Raw" has ranked 8th or lower since July, having placed 7th or above each week in August. Things were steadier domestically, where "Raw" ranked 5th, the same as it had the previous two weeks.

Following Clash in Paris just days earlier, "Raw" saw the fallout to Becky Lynch costing CM Punk the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, featuring a segment where Lynch slapped Punk repeatedly. The show also featured the continued issues between AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio, with Mysterio once again defeating Styles with help to retain the Intercontinental Championship.