NXT Win Brings Zaria One Step Closer To WWE Women's Speed Title

With the WWE Women's Speed Championship currently vacant, a tournament to crown a new holder kicked off on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT." In the first opening round match, Zaria took on Wren Sinclair. While the red-haired Aussie arrived with the former champion Sol Ruca in her corner, Sinclair received support from WWE EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey.

Sinclair and Zaria burst out of their respective corners by trading quick roll-ups in the early moments, with Zaria eventually seizing momentum with a right hand, followed by a backbreaker. After being covered once more for a two count, Sinclair answered with a back elbow and an Octopus submission hold to wear down her powerhouse opponent. When Zaria refused to tap out, Sinclair then surprised her with a near fall. Sinclair continued her string of offense with a dropkick and a trio of chops.

With a second rush of energy, Zaria responded with a pair of clotheslines and a pump kick to momentarily ground Sinclair. Sinclair didn't stay down for too long, however, as she locked in an arm submission when the clock surpassed its one minute warning. Unable to reach the ropes to break the hold, Zaria rolled through and nailed Sinclair with a spear. To finish off her opponent, she followed with a F5 for the win.

Looking ahead, Zaria will either face Fallon Henley or Skylar Raye (formerly known as Dani Sekelsky) in the final of the Women's Speed Championship tournament, which is set for "NXT" Gold Rush. Henley and Raye will collide with each other next week in the second opening round match. Ruca recently relinquished the title due to a knee injury sustained on "WWE SmackDown."