Konnan Believes WWE Is 'Molding' This Wrestler Into The Best In The World

Former WCW star Konnan thinks that a person he is closely associated with, WWE's Dominik Mysterio, is on the path to becoming a top guy in WWE.

Konnan, who is Dominik's godfather and played a part in training him to be a wrestler, recently discussed Mysterio's rise in WWE on his "Keepin' it 100" podcast. A fan on the show opined that Dominik is currently the best wrestler in the world — an opinion Konnan doesn't think he deserves just yet, though he believes it could be true in the future.

"Well, he's not the best yet, but they're molding him. Imagine Dominik in 5 to 10 years," said Konnan. "They're molding him, but he will get there [to be a top guy].

Disco Inferno, who was also on the podcast, said that the WWE Intercontinental Champion is not a "top guy" yet, but believes that he can work with the top stars in WWE, and claimed that Dominik is the most entertaining mid-card character in the company at the moment. He also added that Mysterio has some way to go to be better than the best, like Roman Reigns. Disco Inferno pointed out one flaw in Mysterio's character to suggest that he's not there yet — his backstage vignettes, which he feels Reigns and other greats are superb at.

Mysterio is five years into his run as an in-ring star, and has grown by leaps and bounds over the last two years. He has gone from becoming one of the most despised heels to a star that is also getting occasional cheers from the crowd, like he got at WrestleMania earlier this year.