Bully Ray Thinks This Former AEW World Champion Will Eventually Return To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has predicted that former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will eventually re-sign with WWE.

A caller on "Busted Open" suggested that Moxley could return to WWE and The Shield could reunite to take on The Vision, an opinion Ray bluntly shot down, and even questioned if the caller does drugs. However, the WWE Hall of Famer also stated that Moxley will, one day, return to WWE.

"Everybody will eventually come back to the WWE because if their eyes haven't been opened already, their eyes will eventually open, they will get every drop of money they can possibly get out of that company, and then they'll get frustrated or realize this is not it for me anymore," said Ray. "Yes, I do believe everybody will eventually come back."

A few stars have returned to WWE after their stint in AEW, which includes the likes of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Rusev, to name a few.

Ray declared that fans will get to witness a Shield reunion in the future. The Shield last wrestled together in April 2019 against the trio of Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley, in what was a special show for The Shield's farewell. The group disbanded following Moxley's switch to AEW after his contract with WWE expired.

Some optimistic fans of the group expected Moxley to appear in the main event of WrestleMania 40 between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes after The Shield's music played. The AEW star, however, said he wasn't even aware of it, as he was fast asleep in Japan at the time. While many fans want to see a Shield reunion, one of the members of the group, Roman Reigns, insisted a few years ago that he is now a solo act and wasn't keen to see the group reunite, while Seth Rollins also echoed the same sentiment, stating that all three of them are too big as individual stars to be a part of a group.