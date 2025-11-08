Kevin Nash Calls Top WWE Star The 'Modern Day Macho Man'

In his heyday, the late "Macho Man" Randy Savage was one of the World Wrestling Federation's biggest stars, with his unique fashion sense, unmistakable voice, and rambling promos that would somehow capture everyone's attention for minutes at a time. While there's no one quite like Savage in today's pro wrestling landscape, fans have noticed that WWE star Seth Rollins has clearly taken some cues from "Macho Man" while developing the modern version of his character.

Speaking on "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash backed up that sentiment.

"I've come to the conclusion that [Rollins' character is] the modern-day 'Macho Man,'" Nash said of Rollins.

Nash joked about Rollins' choice of attire over the last several years, with the WWE star choosing to wear some of the brightest and most outlandish outfits possible. In the segment last month on "WWE Raw" that saw Rollins get ousted from The Vision by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, the former NWO member compared Rollins' clothes to the fabric from a student's couch at the University of Michigan.

Despite Rollins' resemblance to one of the promotion's most beloved stars, Nash doesn't believe he'll get too much sympathy from the WWE audience following last month's attack. For now, Nash believes it's more likely that the remaining members of The Vision end up becoming babyfaces in the eyes of the audience rather than Rollins upon his return. However, it'll take some time to find out, as Rollins is slated to miss around six months of action after injuring his shoulder at WWE Crown Jewel, which prompted the betrayal angle.

