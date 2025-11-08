Former WWE Star David Otunga Reveals Whether He's Fully Retired From Wrestling

It would be safe to assume that, prior to a few weeks ago, most wrestling fans hadn't thought about former WWE star David Otunga for a long time. But the former Nexus member, actor, and Harvard Law School graduate made headlines again recently when he offered some insight into the ongoing controversies surrounding WWE leveling long non-compete clauses against Andrade and Samantha Irvin, which Otunga believes wouldn't hold up in court if they were challenged.

Because of this, it also allowed Otunga to address his wrestling career and potentially his future. Speaking with "MuscleManMalcolm," Otunga was asked point blank about whether he would ever consider wrestling again. And at least at first, Otunga seemed hesitant to give an answer.

"I don't know," Otunga said. "I never officially retired, I just haven't wrestled in a long time."

Otugna's statement is true, as his last match took place over ten years ago. But any reluctance over returning to the ring due to that long period of time out of it seemed to disappear as Otunga kept talking. After expressing his gripes over black wrestlers not getting their due as he was growing up, and expressing dissatisfaction over some of the plans WWE had for him during the height of his career, Otunga seemed to talk himself into the idea of giving wrestling another go, be it in WWE or elsewhere.

"I'd wrestle again," Otunga said. "But I want it to mean something, you know what I mean? Otherwise, I've already been there. I did it, I accomplished it. I've got other things I'm trying to accomplish as well. I'll always be a fan, I'll always be a part of it. Do I miss it? I miss a lot of it. I would love to be back doing it, if it made sense and I was handled like I should be handled."

