Former WWE Star David Otunga Offers Legal Expertise On Non-Compete Clauses

Against all odds, non-compete clauses have become the talk of pro wrestling over the last month. That's in large part due to Andrade, who was released from WWE in September, showed up in AEW in October, and hasn't been seen since, with WWE reportedly enacting a one year non-compete clause in Andrade's contract. That story was then followed by former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin celebrating making it through the first year of her two year non-compete clause with WWE, following her departure last year.

With so much talk surrounding the situation, many have been looking for a figure with experience both in WWE and the legal field to offer up their take. Enter former WWE star and Harvard Law School graduate David Otunga. Appearing on "MuscleManMalcolm," Otunga put his law degree, and two years experience as a lawyer, to the test, starting first with Irvin's non-compete.

"The Samantha Irving one is interesting," Otunga said "I don't know the details behind her not working with the company anymore. I don't know if she was terminated, I don't know if she requested her release, I don't know what's going on. But, I mean, if she has a two year one, maybe she had two years left on her contract, requested some type of release, and they're granting it to her, but not so much. Basically meaning she's still on the payroll for two years, but they're telling her 'Don't come to work and you can't work anywhere else.'"