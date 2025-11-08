WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Provides Update On Film Project About His Life & Career

Even with his wrestling career now well behind him, Kurt Angle has plenty to keep him busy, including a gig working as a commentator for the upstart Real American Freestyle amateur wrestling promotion. But there's also the long gestating films about Angle's life and career, which the Olympic gold medalist revealed back early in 2025, stating that the first film would focus on his Olympic career, while the second half would focus on his pro wrestling career.

Since then, not much news has emerged regarding the films, but that changed a month ago when Angle dropped in for an interview with "Sports Illustrated." Asked about the status of the film, Angle confirmed that it was still going forward, and that the same people who were involved initially were still onboard. He did seem to suggest that the films may not be arriving any time soon, implying it was related to "The Smashing Machine," the Dwayne Johnson led biopic on Mark Kerr, who Angle wrestled during his amateur days.

"We are working on that movie," Angle said. "I have the directors, Ian and Eshom Nelms, they're brothers. They were former wrestlers in high school and college. So they understand my work. We've been talking to each other. We're almost done with the script. We've already got the investors. So we're in a good position right now.

"But we're not going...we're going to make sure the script's perfected before we do anything, before we pick the cast and everything like that. So we're taking our time. And knowing 'The Smashing Machine' just came out, it might be a good time to breathe a little bit and let that movie digest, and then, you know, continue on."

