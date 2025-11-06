Men's Blood & Guts Teams Go 1-1 In Advantage Series, Force Sudden Death On AEW Collision

Things are tied up, one match to one, between the Death Riders and The Conglomeration in the best of three match series that will determine who has the advantage in next Wednesday's Blood & Guts match. After both teams won a match on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, the series will end on "AEW Collision" on Saturday when Roderick Strong takes on Jon Moxley.

The advantage means that after the opening five minute interval where two men start off the bout, the team who wins the advantage will have another member of their team enter the cage first, giving them the two-on-one advantage. As the match goes on, that advantage will continue to be three-on-two, and so on, until all ten men in the match are in the rings.

Claudio Castagnoli defeated The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy in the opening match of "Dynamite." The men started off brawling outside of the ring, but once the bout officially got started, the men were pretty evenly matched until Cassidy was able to hit a Stun Dog Millionaire, but walked into an uppercut from Castagnoli when he went for the Orange Punch. He was able to hit it mid-air, but caught another huge uppercut to the chin, and Castagnoli pinned him for the Death Riders to go up 1-0.

Later on in the night, Daniel Garcia faced off against Darby Allin. The men went back-and-forth until Allin was able to hit a Scorpion Death Drop, which only angered Garcia. He put Allin's head in between the ring post and steps and dropkicked it. Allin just barely made the count back in the ring, after he was also taken out by PAC on the outside. Garcia got Allin in a Scorpion Deathlock in the middle of the ring, but Allin countered into one of his own and made Garcia tap out.