WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Comments On 30-Year Anniversary Of Wrestling Career

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has celebrated three decades in the pro wrestling business with a touching post on social media.

Prior to his role as a GM, Pearce was an in-ring talent, wrestling for numerous promotions and winning several titles, including the NWA World Heavyweight Championship five times. In a post on social media, Pearce said that he is thankful for the journey and the people he has met along the way, and hopes to have another three decades in the business.

"30 years ago today, my professional journey began. It has allowed me to visit places and experience cultures in our world I never would've otherwise, and to meet so many people. Some like-minded, some so different, ALL sharing a same passion. Grateful for every step, misstep, and re-step. Here's to the next 30. 🍻" said Pearce.

The veteran star debuted in the ring in 1996 and even wrestled in WWE at the start of his career, before featuring in various independent promotions as well as other promotions like ROH and NWA in the 2000s. Pearce made the switch to WWE in 2013, although it was in a coaching role at the Performance Center, before becoming an on-screen character as a General Manager in 2020, a role that he has held since. Pearce had continued to wrestle in the indies after joining his coaching role, and has also wrestled twice in WWE in recent years, although both were brief matches.