Bully Ray Has An Explanation For WWE Fans Changing Their Tune On Charlotte Flair

Bully Ray discussed why WWE fans have viewed Charlotte Flair differently in recent months and pointed out several factors that have led to her becoming more likable.

Flair has had a polarizing relationship with WWE fans, but that seems to have changed for the better since she teamed up with her tag team partner, Alexa Bliss. On a recent episode of "Busted Open," Ray said that one of the main reasons for the change in Flair's demeanor is that she seems genuinely happy.

"Something is also going on with Charlotte that hasn't happened with her in a long, long time," he said. "She's having fun. She's not so uptight anymore. She doesn't have to be a Flair and a champion and worry about every little thing. Showing up, having fun, doing tag matches, wrestling, doing some backstage TikToks with Alexa, stealing her coffee, whatever."

Ray also feels that "The Queen" is no longer looking to have everything in order and be perfect, which he feels is a good thing for her at this point in time.

"Charlotte also looks like she's not so serious every minute of every moment of the day in the gym. It looks like she's taking a day off here and there. And not so worried about, 'Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, everything has to be perfect,'" added Ray.

The WWE Hall of Famer has also pointed out one thing he has noticed about Flair following her partnership with Bliss, which is that Bliss's likability has rubbed off on Flair. Flair and Bliss reluctantly began teaming up earlier this year, with the former also turning babyface, and later beginning a reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, which the duo had won at SummerSlam in August.

