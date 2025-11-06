Ex-AEW Star Marko Stunt Announced For 'Full-Time On-Screen Role' With Indie Promotion

Former AEW star Marko Stunt is back in the pro wrestling business as an on-screen talent in Memphis Wrestling.

Stunt recently announced that he has changed careers, having started work as a car salesman. Stunt has now, though, been hired by Memphis Wrestling as an on-screen talent and mentor, after having retired from pro wrestling last year due to health reasons. In a recent press release, the pro wrestling promotion revealed that the former Jurassic Express member will be a coach and mentor at Memphis Wrestling's WrestleCenter, and that he will make his debut in the promotion on November 22. The promotion's owner, Dustin Starr, expressed his excitement about having him as part of Memphis Wrestling and welcomed him to the promotion.

"We are going to have so much fun with this. Welcome to the home team, Marko!" said Starr.

Stunt was let go by AEW in 2022, but returned briefly to the promotion last year, where he had his final match in pro wrestling, against his former Jurassic Express partner, Jack Perry. He blamed himself for his exit from AEW, claiming that he got comfortable in his position in AEW and took things for granted, which ultimately led to his release.