Scott Steiner Comments On Working With Bron Breakker In WWE, Potential In-Ring Return

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner has opened up about his nephew and WWE star Bron Breakker, and if he would get in the ring with him.

Ever since Breakker made it to the WWE main roster, there's been discussion about The Steiners appearing on WWE television alongside Breakker, whose stock is growing with every passing week. During his recent appearance at Geek'd Con, the veteran star stated that he would feature alongside Breakker if he was asked to.

"I mean, I'll definitely help him [Breakker] out if that's what they wanted, but I mean, I haven't thought about it. But if they did think that I could do something with him, yeah, I'd definitely go back and help him out," he said.

While Steiner would be interested in helping his nephew, he doesn't have any desire to get back in the ring and wrestle another match. He instead said that he would use Breakker to break anyone who messes with him.

"Oh, well, the hypothetical would be if I was able to return, that means I feel good. My body doesn't ache. So, yeah, sure. I'd love to return, but you know, you know, time don't wait for nobody. So, you know, I don't have no desire to get in the ring anymore. Plus, you know, if I have a problem with somebody, I'll just have Bron beat him up," he added.

Steiner last wrestled in 2023 and has seemingly retired from in-ring competition. He and his brother Rick — the father of Breakker — were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Breakker in 2022, but Steiner hasn't appeared on WWE television since. Breakker, however, has continued to acknowledge Steiner's legacy, even referencing his iconic "Steiner Math" promo earlier this year.

