New WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill Drops Former AEW Catchphrase In SmackDown Promo

Nearly one week ago at Saturday Night's Main Event, Jade Cargill dethroned Tiffany Stratton as WWE Women's Champion after 302 days.

On "SmackDown", Cargill came to the ring to address the WWE Universe. She simply uttered, "I'm that b****!" before dropping the mic and leaving the ring. As she was walking up the ramp, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were making their way to the ring for Flair's match against Nia Jax. Cargill and Flair stared each other down and Cargill held her title in the air. As Cargill walked away, Flair tried to follow her, but Bliss made her refocus on her upcoming match.

Cargill's line was her famous catchphrase from when she was in AEW. Cargill was the inaugural TBS Champion and held the title for over 500 days and had a record of 60-0 until she was dethroned by current AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander. The Women's Championship is her first singles title in WWE. She is a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion with Bianca Belair.

Backstage, Cargill walked up as Chelsea Green was saying she'll be the greatest champion when she gets her U.S. title back and is also one half of the AAA Mixed Tag Champions with NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page. Green and Alba Fyre scattered. BFab was lamenting about Cargill's rudeness in earshot of the champ. Cargill challenged BFab for next week.