Update On Status Of Cryptocurrency Lawsuit Against WWE Star Logan Paul

"The Maverick" Logan Paul is free and clear from a cryptocurrency lawsuit that was originally filed in February of 2023, according to new reports released by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The former co-founder of CryptoZoo ($Z00), announced the NFT-based game in 2021, where users could sell, buy, and trade digital animals and hybrids. The game never got off the ground, leaving investors furious that they were defrauded. Judge Alan Albright, the recent judge who presided over this case, dismissed it on October 29, while additionally dismissing all 27 claims in the lawsuit by the plaintiffs that mentioned Paul. A prior judge in the case said that the plaintiffs in the suit against Paul failed to present evidential material that directly linked Paul to the losses suffered. Switching positions, Paul has since filed a lawsuit against his former business partners in this project, Eduardo Ibanez and Jake Grenbaum, calling them con artists who "lied about their resumes, knowledge, experience and intentions and accused them of fraud and deceit."

Despite the presence he brings to WWE, Paul remains on the docket for other pending lawsuits, including from The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, who allege his Prime drink company used official words related to the Olympics without permission. Not to mention, the company is also being looked at for the content in its drinks, including the high use of caffeine, and the use of dangerous chemical substances, known as PFAS, present within the Prime bottles.

The former Men's United States Champion returned to "WWE Raw" this past Monday, declaring his number one contender spot at challenging the new World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk. Earlier in the program, the influencer was on the receiving end of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Then, towards the concluding moments of "Raw," it appeared Paul had joined forces with The Vision.