Natalya Details Interactions With Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon

WWE's Natalya has remembered her conversations with Vince McMahon, praising him for always listening to her ideas.

Natalya recently appeared on "Notsam Wrestling," where she talked about working with McMahon and how he encouraged her to share and test her ideas.

"Oh, every time I knocked on Vince's door, he was always eating. I mean, he was always eating. But I was like, I had waited hours outside of his door to talk to him. And so I was like — 'cause that's the great thing about working for Vince is that, and I worked for him for 15 years — is that no matter what, he would always take the time. Always," she said. "He would always listen to my ideas, and I would never go in without, like, I had to have a really like good idea that I would bring to the table that I was very passionate about. And so Vince kind of knew, I think, that I didn't just go unless it was important. He had told me many times, Natalie — he called me Natalie — he was like, 'I don't like the idea and I'll give you a reason why.' And he gave me a bunch of reasons, and this, that, and everything else. But he always went with the ideas. He always went with them. He always gave it a chance."

Natalya emphasized how she often tried to get more women on WWE's shows, particularly WrestleMania, recalling pitching to McMahon to team up with Tamina. She said she was keen for Tamina to get more on-screen opportunities, as she felt that Tamina was an "unsung hero" in the women's locker room who deserved more chances. He credited McMahon for giving her the chance to team with Tamina, stating that the former WWE Chairman respected both her and Tamina's families, and that they were trailblazers.