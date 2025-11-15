Bully Ray Believes Both WWE & AEW Are Guilty Of A Critical Booking Mistake
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray isn't pleased with the increasing number of titles in both AEW and WWE, arguing that championships no longer carry a definitive meaning.
AEW recently introduced yet another title, the AEW National Championship, which prompted Ray to say on "Busted Open" that there are far too many championships presently in all promotions.
"It's becoming stupid now, and I'm not just talking about AEW, I'm talking about all wrestling companies," he said. There are still entirely too many championships, especially like two or three that mean zero in AEW because I don't know what they mean. They're less carved out than, like, a US title is in the WWE or the Intercontinental Championship is, or anything like that. "
While criticizing AEW, he came to the promotion's defense too, stating that AEW and its sister promotion shouldn't be lumped in together when calculating the number of titles that AEW has, arguing that ROH is an altogether different company. He said, however, that even AEW's diehard fans might not appreciate the sheer number of titles in the promotion right now. AEW currently features two women's singles titles and five men's singles titles (excluding the National Championship), along with two men's tag team titles and one women's tag team title.
Keep it simple, says Ray
Bully Ray believes in the mantra "keep it simple, stupid" with regard to titles in pro wrestling, as he feels that they are becoming like participation awards. He's in favor of having more titles but believes they need to have a clear purpose.
"Mind you, I would not have a problem with all of these extra championships if they had a clear, cut-out, definitive description and I really understood it. That's why I have been talking about the mixed tag team championships for so long," he said.
He advocated for both promotions to add a mixed tag team title — giving the example of Ethan Page and Chelsea Green as two stars who have made that title work as the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions — as well as a dedicated hardcore title.
"Like if you added those championships, although it is more, I understand what that division would be all about. A man and a woman coming together to comprise a good tag team," he said. "I would love the WWE to bring back the old school hardcore championship, or even for AEW, since they do a little bit more extreme or hardcore stuff. Have a definitive hardcore champion. How about a dedicated television champion? I want my championships to mean something. I want to understand what they're there for. Not some word that, and this goes for the WWE too — I don't know what the fu**ing US champion is for."
Ray made a similar criticism earlier this year, claiming he couldn't tell the difference between the men's and women's world titles.