Bully Ray Believes Both WWE & AEW Are Guilty Of A Critical Booking Mistake

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray isn't pleased with the increasing number of titles in both AEW and WWE, arguing that championships no longer carry a definitive meaning.

AEW recently introduced yet another title, the AEW National Championship, which prompted Ray to say on "Busted Open" that there are far too many championships presently in all promotions.

"It's becoming stupid now, and I'm not just talking about AEW, I'm talking about all wrestling companies," he said. There are still entirely too many championships, especially like two or three that mean zero in AEW because I don't know what they mean. They're less carved out than, like, a US title is in the WWE or the Intercontinental Championship is, or anything like that. "

While criticizing AEW, he came to the promotion's defense too, stating that AEW and its sister promotion shouldn't be lumped in together when calculating the number of titles that AEW has, arguing that ROH is an altogether different company. He said, however, that even AEW's diehard fans might not appreciate the sheer number of titles in the promotion right now. AEW currently features two women's singles titles and five men's singles titles (excluding the National Championship), along with two men's tag team titles and one women's tag team title.