AEW Roster Gathers For Dinner At Bryan Danielson's In Thanksgiving Dynamite Promo

Over the past month, AEW has begun to step up their advertising game. This most exemplified by a series of commercials depicting AEW roster members working in an office, which seemed to call back to the old "This is Sportscenter" commercials of the 1990s. But it appears those ads were just an appetizer for what was to come regarding AEW's upcoming Thanksgiving Eve "Dynamite" and Thanksgiving Day "Collision" later this month.

Earlier on Monday, AEW took their social media platforms to post a one and a half minute video. Narrated by Tony Schiavone, the video saw several AEW stars, such as Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Willow Nightingale of the Conglomeration, Ricochet, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona of The Demand, "Timeless" Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Eddie Kingston, Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart of the Triangle of Madness, and the Young Bucks all arriving at a house, some even showing up with some traditional Thanksgiving sides or deserts.

The scene then shifted to the inside, where it was revealed that semi-retired AEW star Bryan Danielson was hosting the festivities. Danielson quieted the Thanksgiving banter by asking "who brought the bird?!" Harley Cameron then appeared, revealing she had brought "the bird,;" alas, the bird just happened to be one of Cameron's puppets. As more bickering ensued following this reveal, Schiavone plugged the upcoming AEW Thanksgiving events, which Danielson promised to be "wild" as Orange Cassidy nonchalantly walked past him.

Thanksgiving! It's that one time of the year that we all Conglomerate with the people we love – and with the people who aren't as easy to love. Join the AEW family for Thanksgiving Eve #AEWDynamite on TBS and Thanksgiving Day #AEWCollision on TNT, both streaming on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/TwH9NONi0A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2025

While "Collision" will air on Thanksgiving, it will not be live, as both "Dynamite" and "Collision" will be taped on Thanksgiving Eve in Nashville, Tennessee. The shows will break from AEW's usual tradition around Thanksgiving time, which has seen the promotion typically run shows in either Chicago or Champaign, Illinois, the hometown of AEW owner Tony Khan.