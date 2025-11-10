Ridge Holland Reflects On Roller Coaster WWE Journey Leading Up To Release

Former WWE star Ridge Holland has been the center of much discussion lately, with the company letting the injured wrestler's contract expire before then informing him the contract was being terminated slightly early because he broke a non-disparagement clause. Holland (real name Luke Menzies) has since started up his own YouTube channel, and his first video features the former rugby player reflecting on his up-and-down journey in the company.

First, Menzies noted that he'd characterize his overall WWE experience as a positive one despite some bumps in the road. One of the highlights was getting to perform at WWE WrestleMania 38, where he teamed with Sheamus against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

Still, there were certainly rough patches in his WWE career. Menzies went over the entire timeline, with the first issue arising not long after WWE officials decided they'd like to hire him. In anticipation of moving to Florida from the United Kingdom, Menzies sold his house, only to find out a short time later that his visa application had been declined.

Menzies and his wife moved in with the aspiring wrestler's grandfather, and he was forced to spend months working on the indies to build a resume for himself that he could present with his visa request. Eventually, the situation was sorted out. Menzies packed up and moved his family to America.