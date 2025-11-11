Nixon Newell Denies Meeting Top AEW Star On Livestream In Latest Collision Fallout

Nixon Newell (formerly known as WWE's Tegan Nox) has wasted no time responding to a recent Fightful Select report. Just hours after Fightful Select ran a story regarding her, partner Miranda Alize, and AEW star Bryan Danielson, Newell denied the allegations on a live broadcast.

"Was just made aware of another article made by a certain someone, saying that a well-known wrestler has spoken to us about the match," Newell began. "Never officially met the wrestler. So, that's a complete and utter lie."

While playing "Ghost of Yōtei," Newell and Alize provided their responses to the ongoing saga of their controversial "AEW Collision" walk-out during Newell's November 10 Twitch stream. While Newell seemed mostly focused on the Danielson news, Alize disavowed the integrity of the wrestling news cycle.

"There's a few rumors that are complete bullsh** lies. So...yeah. If you're not getting the source from us, you probably should not be talking about the situation," Alize added.

Newell also denied that Fightful ever reached out for comment, and added that if they had reached out to her via her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, that she was inactive on that specific social media platform.

"I don't really control my Twitter," Newell ranted. "I go on there...whenever I'm going to stream. Only time I ever go there."

Fightful Select has recently added an update to their recent Danielson-related report, clarifying that Newell has since reached out to them. According to Fightful, Newell was "adamant" that she was respectful during her time with AEW, and that neither she nor Alize have said "a bad word" about AEW. She also denied the allegations levied against her by various independent promotions, claiming that she had "no idea" what the reports of her indie circuit woes were about.

Danielson has yet to comment on the Newell and Alize situation.