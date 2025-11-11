Dave Meltzer Expects Two Top Stars To Join Men's WarGames At WWE Survivor Series 2025

Last night, former "WWE NXT" General Manager William Regal made the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series official in a backstage segment on "WWE Raw," as CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will enter battle with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Logan Paul. With three competitors confirmed for each side, it's expected that both teams will be joined by two other stars in the near future, and in recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer shared that the additional participants in the match could be revealed as early as next Monday's "Raw" at Madison Square Garden.

"I think Roman [Reigns] will probably show up at the Garden. I think [Brock] Lesnar will probably show up at the Garden. You know, Lesnar on the heel side, Roman on the babyface side, and then you'd still have one more spot for probably Jimmy Uso makes the most sense."

Meltzer also believes that Rhodes replaced Jacob Fatu on the babyface team for Survivor Series, as "The American Nightmare" was reportedly not listed in the original plans for WarGames. Last month, "The Samoan Werewolf" was attacked backstage in order to write him off television so he could undergo surgery for a non-wrestling related issue, which was later revealed to be a dental procedure. It was initially believed that Fatu could possibly recover in time for Survivor Series, but with Rhodes joining Punk and Uso last night, it's likely that he'll be on the sidelines for the remainder of November.

