Joe Hendry Releases Parody Song Aimed At WWE NXT Rivals Ethan Page & Chelsea Green

Last week's "WWE NXT" concluded with Ethan Page and Chelsea Green celebrating their recent AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship victory – that is, until they were interrupted by Joe Hendry and Thea Hail. Following up on that closing segment, Hendry released a new song accompanied by a music video, parodying Don McLean's "American Pie" over clips of Hail throwing pie in the faces of the two heels.

"Just one week ago, I can still remember when Ethan had to eat some pie," the song begins. "And I'm sorry if I made you hurt. I'm just trying to give you free desert so maybe you'd be happy for a while."

The song goes on to proclaim that Hendry and Hail will win the mixed tag title from Page and Green, along with Hendry cracking jokes at the expense of Green's husband, Matt Cardona.

Hendry, who seems to be in the midst of a transition from TNA to WWE, has a history of incorporating music into his wrestling character. His popularity exploded last year when his self-recorded TNA entrance music went viral, leading to WWE making heavy use of Hendry as part of the working agreement between the two companies.

The title match pitting Hendry and Hail against Page and Green is scheduled for next week's Gold Rush edition of "NXT." Rather than the usual WWE Performance Center locale, the show will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The two-part Gold Rush will also feature a title defense from NXT Women's North American Champion Blake Monroe, the finals of the WWE Women's Speed Championship tournament, and a Triple Threat for the TNA Knockouts World Championship.