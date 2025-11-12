MVP Heaps Praise On AEW Rival

One of the most popular stables in AEW, the Hurt Syndicate featuring MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin have been tearing down the house in arenas with their matches against The Demand, a newer faction made up of The Gates of Agony's Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun, in addition to Ricochet. It had been reported previously that The Hurt Syndicate was excited to work with the young stars, and it's something MVP recently confirmed even further on his "Marking Out" podcast. In a recent episode, the pro wrestling veteran heaped praise on to Ricochet in particular.

"Ricochet is amazing, man," MVP said. "His body control, what he's capable of doing with his body. The details when he sells. He's phenomenal and working with him... In our business, when everything's working the way it's supposed to, we make each other look better than we are. Ricochet will make you look way better than you are. I think he's doing the best work of his career."

MVP said he's been having a lot of fun working with Ricochet and the Gates of Agony and Liona and Kaun have been eager to learn. He said the tag team has been working hard to improve while working with, and learning from, The Hurt Syndicate.

"There's a lot that goes on during the match that you're not aware of, that me, Bobby, and Shelton are communicating with them in certain ways to help them grow and to help them get better," he explained. "I don't think you can dispute that from the time they started working with us until now, if you're being honest, I don't think that you can dispute that they have improved."

