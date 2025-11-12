Big E Says 'It's About Damn Time' This WWE Star Got Called Up To The Main Roster

"WWE NXT" star Lash Legend has officially been promoted to WWE's main roster after aligning herself with Nia Jax and joining a stacked women's WarGames lineup. According to WWE broadcaster Big E, this particular position comes with a lot of pressure. So far, though, Legend has shined in it.

"In the two or three things that she did tonight, everything looked phenomenal," Big E said on "Raw Recap." "She is an athlete, she is strong, she is powerful, she's got size, she's got length, she's got charisma. I think this is such a great moment for her really to put her stamp on saying, 'Yeah, I'm here and I'm not just another body on the roster. I'm someone who's going to be a force here.' So I'm really excited.

"I think it's about damn time for Lash Legend to be called up," he continued. "This is a big spot. I was on the main roster for about four or five months before I had my first main roster match, and that was at WrestleMania. That's a very big spot, but this is a quick turnaround for Lash. She's only got a few weeks before she's in probably the most brutal match that we have, and the expectations for this match are high ... She's in there with the very, very best, and I think it's a great opportunity for her really to showcase her skills."

As Big E alluded to, Legend will find herself opposite the likes of Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss during WarGames, slated to take place at WWE Survivor Series on November 29. Beside her will be Jax, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and potentially Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

Legend, known as the "Boujee Bully," has previous experience on WWE's main roster, having competed in a handful of matches on "WWE SmackDown" last year. She and former in-ring partner Jakara Jackson notably challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

