WWE Women's Speed Title Tournament Finals Set

"WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats" season two winner Skylar Raye made her "WWE NXT" debut on Tuesday in a Women's Speed Championship tournament match, but she took her first televised loss to Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley. Henley will challenge Zaria for the vacant title during night two of "NXT: Gold Rush" live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 25.

Raye immediately went for a roll-up on Henley, who was accompanied by Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid, as the bell rung for the match. Henley kicked out and the women traded quick fall attempts instead of beating each other down, playing into the three-minute time limit for the Women's Speed title tournament match. Henley went for a submission, but Raye countered. The "LFG" winner also countered a power bomb attempt from Henley, then went to the top rope and hit a flying cross body. With a minute left, Henley had control the match and hit a leg drop for the victory.

Henley and Zaria are set to face off at Gold Rush after former Women's Speed Champion Sol Ruca decided to vacate the title due to injury on the October 28 episode of "NXT." It was revealed on Tuesday that Ruca is cleared, and rather than challenge for the Speed title, she will be taking on Blake Monroe for the Women's North American Championship, another title Ruca had to vacate, during the two-night special.