WWE Star Omos Looks Back On The Challenges Of Pro Wrestling Training

WWE's Omos reflected on his early years training as a wrestler and the challenges he faced in his first few months.

The WWE star recently spoke on "MuscleManMalcolm" about his transition from basketball to professional wrestling. Omos believes that playing basketball, particularly in his position, helped him adapt to the physical nature of WWE, noting that the sport prepared him well for professional wrestling.

"So, me coming into WWE wasn't really a challenge. I'm actually grateful that I played basketball because I feel like basketball kind of prepared me for wrestling and what I'm doing in the wrestling ring," he said. "And although I would say, you know, going from running and jumping and to, you know, learn how to take bumps and know how to hit the ropes and, you know, learning how to do forward rolls and back rolls, learning how to take a bump properly so you know you don't break your hands, that was something that I wasn't really privy to. So it took a while to get used to it, but you know once I got used to it [it was good]. I knew from my very first tryout that this is what I was meant to do. I have never felt passionately about something that fast until once I got into the ring."

The former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion recalled being trained by Chris Hero at the Performance Center, where he learned several different moves. However, after injuring himself within the first few months of training, it was decided that he would limit his moveset to avoid further injury. Omos played college basketball in the NCAA and joined WWE a few years later, signing with the promotion in 2018, training at the Performance Center, before making his debut in 2020.