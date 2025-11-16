Scarlett Bordeaux Says She And Karrion Kross Make More On Indies Than They Did In WWE

Former WWE stars Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross have reassured wrestlers that it's possible to make good money on the indie circuit, highlighting the various avenues available to do so.

The two stars' time in WWE ended earlier this year when their contracts weren't renewed, and they told Jonathan Coachman on "Behind The Turnbuckle Studios" that they've made more money on the independent circuit than they did in WWE.

"This sounds crazy and probably not very believable, but it's something I feel like the people in WWE right now who might be stressed out, [thinking] am I, you know, going to get released? Like, they might want to hear this — we are making more than we were making there," Scarlett said. "And we were getting paid very well, but we are making more now weekly on the shows we're doing than we were at WWE. And WWE pays great, but it can be done if you hustle. So, if anyone right now in any company has fear that you're going to get released, what am I going to do? Work hard. You know, keep your social media going. Like, you're going to be fine."

Scarlett said indie wrestlers should also monetize various social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, which could bring in additional revenue. Kross then chimed in to list out the various ways that independent wrestlers can make money, which include merchandising, conventions, and featuring in video games.

"You have the shows, you have independent merchandising, you have toys, there's independent video games being developed that a lot of people don't know about. They're looking for unsigned talent. There's the conventions," added Kross. "Your income your income will not solely come from the independent shows per se, but being an independent contractor and you're not under the umbrella of somewhere, you have a whole world wide open."

Kross revealed that he and Scarlett have traveled to various countries and built connections to expand their network, adding that indie stars can make good money even without being part of major promotions like WWE or AEW.