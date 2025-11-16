Kevin Nash Believes This WWE Raw Star Is The 'Most Improved' In Women's Division

WWE legend Kevin Nash is pleased to see the progress that Raquel Rodriguez has made and the feedback that she has implemented in her in-ring style.

Nash was critical of Rodriguez earlier this year, asserting that The Judgment Day star was working small, which he feels is not a good fit for her wrestling style. Rodriguez has seemingly made changes that Nash asked of her, and the noticeable change in her in-ring work has impressed the WWE Hall of Famer.

"I thought my girl was strong in the tag match. Like I noticed she doesn't flat back, like zero now. She uses the ropes to catch her, and if she's going to take a bump, she usually takes a bump through the second and third rope," he said on "Kliq This." "I just think that she's just by far the most improved — I'm not saying that anything I said to her [helped make her better] — I just think that she's the most improved female on the roster in the last six months. I mean, she doesn't work small anymore."

The match that Nash was referring to took place on the October 13 edition of "WWE Raw," where Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez faced and lost to the duo of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The nWo star, who knows a thing or two about working as a larger wrestler, had previously pointed out how Rodriguez had to look more imposing than her opponents. Rodriguez appreciated the feedback Nash gave her and said she would try to make the necessary changes, adding that Nash was one of the coolest big men in pro wrestling and knew exactly what he was talking about.