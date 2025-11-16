Former WWE Star Layla Reveals The Surprising Role CM Punk Played In Her Career

If there had been WWE Women's Tag Team Championships around during the "Divas" era, it's safe to say that Layla El and Michelle McCool, aka LayCool, would've dominated the division. During their two years as a team, the duo reigned supreme, holding the WWE Women's Championship and WWE Divas Championship a combined 4 times, while generally being the most focused upon women's act in WWE. While that sometimes had its drawbacks, such as the controversial "Piggy James" storyline involving LayCool and Mickie James, overall, most people remember LayCool fondly, as evident by McCool's recent induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

What many may not know, however, is that the duo had a lot of help when it came to putting the act together. During an appearance on "Wombreezy," Layla revealed that several key concepts of LayCool were developed with help from other WWE stars, with Dave Batista in particular coming up with the idea for the duo to split the Divas Championship in two. This briefly led to the hosts believing Batista was instrumental in coming up with the LayCool name, but Layla corrected them, revealing that it was another top WWE star that helped them out on that front.

"The name was CM Punk," Layla said. "Yeah, he helped us out with that name. The three of us were standing outside in the corridor and someone was like 'You've got to get a name.' We're like 'Okay, okay.' And then Punk's like 'Come here.' We're, like, standing over his hamper, and then he's, like, writing things down and then we were going to say 'CoolLay,' because Michelle, let's be realistic, she's the wrestler. She's, you know, the strongest one. But everyone was like 'No.' And then Punk...spelled it out for us. He was like 'No, let's do LayCool.' Yeah, just like that."

