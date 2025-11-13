AEW Blood & Guts 2025 - 11/12/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

On paper, a Falls Count Anywhere match between Hangman Page and Powerhouse Hobbs sounds good enough to steal any AEW show, and potentially even main event a couple of them. However, they were actually given the gargantuan task of following the women's Blood and Guts match, which went at such a frantic pace that this could have ended up being the spot where fans took a breather. That isn't what happened, and on a night where the two main attractions saw the stars of AEW confined inside a gigantic steel cage, Hangman and Hobbs brought the action to the feet of those in attendance.

Did you honestly think that Hangman Page, the AEW Men's World Champion who won the title in a bloody Texas Death Match was going to just coast through a match like this? Of course he wasn't. He knew the task at hand and how much of a threat Hobbs is and wasn't going to let up for a second. Speaking of Hobbs, ever since he's transitioned back into a heel role, he has quickly become someone who, once his time in The Opps is over, will likely shoot up the card if he keeps up this sort of form because that man is a beast.

The key to making this match such a success was the point I mentioned before. The vast majority of the action tonight took place inside Blood and Guts and the two rings, so having a Falls Count Anywhere match in between them was, in my view at least, a brilliant piece of planning. The rings are going to get used to death all night, so why bother using them when you can pin someone in the crowd? That is what made this match work.

As for the match itself, it didn't need to be a bloodbath as we already had one of those and were getting another one later, it just needed to be exciting. God bless Powerhouse Hobbs for taking a back body drop off of the announce table, I sincerely hope you tailbone is in one piece because mine wouldn't be. The finishing spot caught me completely off guard because they really didn't need to blow Hobbs up like that, but it was cartoonish enough to be enjoyable and dangerous enough to make you think "man, Hobbs has taken some BUMPS this evening."

Overall, you can technically say that this is the worst match on the show, but that doesn't make it bad by any stretch. It's an easy watch filled with exciting moments that was exactly the right change of pace the crowd needed after the first Blood and Guts match.

Written by Sam Palmer