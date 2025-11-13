Former WWE Star Reveals Who He'd Pick To Be John Cena's Final Opponent At SNME

There are several contenders for John Cena's final opponent, and former WWE star Maven has revealed his choice, one that's quickly becoming a favorite among many in the business.

Maven, in a recent appearance on "TMZ Sports," began by stating that the wrestler who faces Cena in his final match should be a star who can take WWE forward in the next 10 years. He sees that potential in former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, expressing how he looks the part and can also represent WWE as the face of the company.

"I do have a feed and I catch up with it on my feed, and I could not be more impressed with Bron," he said. "If you were in a lab making a wrestler, my god, you'd make him."

The former WWE star said that Breakker has the charisma to emulate Cena as someone who could carry the WWE brand outside the ring as well.

"Now that ESPN is taken over and is, I guess, the parent company to WWE with TKO, they had Bron on SportsCenter and dressed up in a suit, you need someone that's going to be so well spoken, someone that's going to represent your company. Well, that was one of Cena's, you know, magical parts about him for all those years. He could do what he could do in the ring, but then you knew he was going to represent the company glowingly. You could put him on late-night shows or morning shows, and it was going to be a good showing. When I watched Bron, he's so well spoken, he comes off looking — just making the company look great. So I think, selfishly, just because I'm such a fan of his, I'd like to see maybe him."

WWE recently announced the "Last Time is Now" tournament, with the winner getting the chance to face Cena on his final night in WWE on December 13. Breakker has yet to be added to the tournament, which began earlier this week.