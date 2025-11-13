Former WWE Star Explains What Vince McMahon Understood Better Than Current TKO Regime

WWE's skyrocketing ticket prices have been a subject of discussion in recent months, with former WWE star Maven asserting that Vince McMahon would never do what TKO is doing.

WWE, since being taken over by TKO, has raised ticket prices, with some TKO executives even claiming that McMahon didn't maximize profits by increasing ticket prices. Maven recently discussed the issue on "TMZ Sports," criticizing TKO for making tickets unaffordable for the average fan.

"It's one of the things that angers me the most. You can say what you want about Vince McMahon — [but] Vince knew that the everyday family was where his bread was buttered. He knew that in order to create generational fans, he was going to have to make his product accessible. Accessible on a weekly basis, accessible on a monthly basis at an affordable rate. I remember the day when, you know, guys would be scrounging together, bring six to eight people together, [saying] here I got $12, and then you could buy the pay-per-view. It's not like that anymore," he said. "I remember also going to my first show when I was, I think, seven years old. I asked my dad how much that cost. He told me it was about $300 for everything — the tickets, the parking, the food, everything. $300 for everybody. That right now, you're not even getting one ticket, one good ticket for that."

Maven, however, qualified that statement by noting that rising ticket prices are an issue across various sports and are not limited to professional wrestling. The former WWE star shared his own experience working with the Brooklyn Nets, explaining that the organization instructed them to sell tickets to corporations rather than families, as many regular families couldn't afford the high prices.